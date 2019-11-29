App
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 03:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC's 250 MW unit at Barauni power station becomes operational

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC Group has become 48,895 MW and 57,356 MW, respectively, a company statement said.

PTI
 
 
State-run power producer NTPC on Friday said its 250 mega watt unit at Barauni Thermal Power Station has become operational.

"...250 MW unit of Barauni thermal power station has been added to installed capacity of NTPC on successful completion of trial operation," it said.

First Published on Nov 29, 2019 03:05 pm

tags #Barauni power station #Business #Companies #NTPC

