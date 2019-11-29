NTPC's 250 MW unit at Barauni power station becomes operational

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC Group has become 48,895 MW and 57,356 MW, respectively, a company statement said.
State-run power producer NTPC on Friday said its 250 mega watt unit at Barauni Thermal Power Station has become operational.
With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC Group has become 48,895 MW and 57,356 MW, respectively, a company statement said."...250 MW unit of Barauni thermal power station has been added to installed capacity of NTPC on successful completion of trial operation," it said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 03:05 pm