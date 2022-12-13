NTPC's 240 MW Devikot solar project begins commercial operation

State-run NTPC on Tuesday said its 240 MW Devikot solar project at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan has begun commercial operations.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, entire capacities of 150 MW & 90 MW Devikot Solar PV Projects at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, are declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 Hours of December 13, 2022," a BSE filing stated.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC has become 58,041.27 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 70,656.27 MW, the filing stated.