you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 07:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC to set up 2 new units at Talcher Thermal in Odisha

The Odisha government has granted approval for setting up two new units at Talcher Thermal in coal-rich Angul district, Kishore said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) on March 5 said that it will set up two new units at Talcher Thermal Power Station in the state with an investment of Rs 7,400 crore.

"NTPC achieved the milestone of declaration of commercial operation of one unit Darlipali super thermal power station. Next on our agenda is to set up two units of 600MW each at Talcher Thermal," Sanjeev Kishore, NTPC's executive director (Eastern Region-II), told reporters here.

While the first unit of 800MW of Darlipali project in Sundargarh district commenced commercial operation on March 1, its second unit of the same capacity is expected to be complete in the next six months, he said.

Close

The Odisha government has granted approval for setting up two new units at Talcher Thermal in coal-rich Angul district, Kishore said.

"We are working in tandem with the state government for the proposed new units at Talcher Thermal. Fifty percent of the power generated from these units will be for Odisha," the NTPC official said.

Though there are certain technical glitches, talks are in the advanced stages of sorting out the issues, he said, adding, tariff for electricity to be produced from the new units would be fixed as per the CERC norms.

NTPC Eastern Region II has an installed capacity of 5,020MW at present.

He said that under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), work in 15,289 villages out of 17,136 have been completed.

Kishore said NTPC is setting up a medical college cum hospital in Sundargarh district, while an Industrial Training Institute is being constructed in Ganjam district..

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 07:43 pm

tags #Business #NTPC #Odisha

