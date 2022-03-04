English
    NTPC to begin commercial operation of 74 MW capacity at Fatehgarh solar project from midnight

    PTI
    March 04, 2022 / 07:06 PM IST
    Representative image

    State-owned NTPC Limited on Friday said it will start commercial operations of 74.88 megawatt capacity (MW) of its 296 MW Fatehgarh solar project in Rajasthan from midnight.

    With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC Group will reach 54,452.18 MW and 67,907.18 MW respectively, the power giant said in a statement.

    "Third part capacity of 74.88 MW out of 296 MW Fatehgarh Solar PV Project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan is declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of 05.03.2022,” it said.
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 07:06 pm
