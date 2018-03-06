NTPC ties up with IIM-A to create future leaders in energy sector

India's power sector leader NTPC and top business school IIM-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) today announced a joint initiative at NTPC School of Business (NSB) to churn out management graduates with focus on energy sector.

Under the scheme of arrangement, NSB, guided and shepherded by IIM-A specialists, will seek applications from aspirants for MBA degree from April this year for a two year degree course with specialisation in energy sector.

IIM-A's HRM Area Chair and Strategic Management Professor Sunil Kumar Maheshwari said that this is the first time they are tying up with a leading academic institution for degree and other specialised courses on the lines of IIM-A.

"We will hand hold it for five years, create a top class faculty like our own and offer a host of specialised electives for various aspects related to energy and power sectors," he added.

Saptarshi Roy, Human Resource Director of the Maharatna PSU, said that NTPC 's budget for learning and development has significantly gone up this year. Roy also also holds additional charge as Director Finance at NTPC.

IIM, apart from bringing professionals from the parent organisation, will gradually create NSB's own faculty by the end of the fifth year.

A.K. Bhatnagar, Executive Director, Head of Power Management Institute & NSB, Noida said that they have the entire infrastructure at their campus ready to start the courses from the academic year including residential facility for the students. He added that they intend to enroll 120 students in the first year.