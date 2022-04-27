English
    NTPC ties up with Energy Vault

    NTPC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Energy Vault Holdings, Inc (Energy Vault) in this regard, a statement said.

    PTI
    April 27, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST
     
     
    NTPC has collaborated with Swiss firm Energy Vault for deployment of gravity-based energy storage technology and software solutions based on the outcome of a joint feasibility study.

    The objective of the MoU is to collaborate and formalize a long-term strategic partnership for deployment of Energy Vault's EVx gravity-based energy storage technology and software solutions based on the outcome of a joint feasibility study.

    The technology also offers beneficial utilization of coal ash for manufacturing of composite blocks for Energy Vault's gravity-based energy storage system.

    "The collaboration with Energy Vault will help NTPC in furthering its energy transition goals through a sustainable approach by way of utilizing coal ash for manufacturing of composite blocks. Accordingly, this collaboration will also promote a circular economy," Gurdeep Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of NTPC said.

    Robert Piconi, Chairman, Co-Founder and CEO, Energy Vault said the collaboration builds upon previously announced commercial expansions across multiple continents as Energy Vault transitioned to a public company earlier this year.



    first published: Apr 27, 2022 12:34 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.