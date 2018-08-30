NTPC starts transporting fly ash through waterways

A consignment of fly ash sailed from state-owned NTPC's Kahalgaon thermal power plant in Bihar through waterways today, according to the shipping ministry.

The development comes soon after state-owned NTPC stating that it along with Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is exploring the possibility of transporting fly ash through waterways from the power giant's Kahalgaon thermal power plant.

"In what is one of the longest hauls in Inland Water Sector (IWT) movement in the country, a consignment of bagged fly ash bound for Pandu Inland port in Assam sailed from Kahalgaon in Bihar today," the shipping ministry said in a statement.

Marking the commencement of a critical integrated movement through three Waterways, 1,233 tonnes of fly ash a byproduct from NTPC's Kahalgaon power plant was flagged off at Kahalgaon on NW-1, river Ganga for Pandu on NW -2, river Brahmaputra, the ministry said.

Fly ash is in huge demand as raw material in cement and brick industry and is also used for the purpose of land filling. The said consignment is to be delivered to Star Cements for use in their cement plant in Guwahati, it said.

Two barges of 1000 tonnes capacity each, belonging to Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) will reach Pandu near Guwahati via the Indo Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route in nearly 20 days covering a distance of 2085 Kms, it said.

"Thursday's movement will evince confidence and interest in the inland waterways industry and vessel operators as more than 10 such pilot movements have been successfully completed lately on various stretches of NWs," it said.

In July, IWAI launched a dedicated portal 'FOCAL' to connect cargo owners and shippers with real time data on availability of vessels.

IWAI Chairman Pravir Pandey said, "More such movements of fly ash and pond ash from the Super Thermal Power Plants of NTPC are being planned on National Waterway-1.