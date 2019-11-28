App
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 08:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC signs MoU with Chhattisgarh govt for medical college expansion plan

NTPC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chhattisgarh government to extend assistance of Rs 100 crore for the development of a government medical college in states Raigarh district, officials here said.

PTI
 
 
Staterun National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) said it has committed assistance of Rs 100 crore for the development of a government medical college in Chhattisgarh.

NTPC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chhattisgarh government to extend assistance of Rs 100 crore for the development of a government medical college in states Raigarh district, officials here said.

The government medical college will strengthen healthcare facilities in the district, an NTPC official said.

The amount will be utilised for developing infrastructure, purchasing equipmentand overall upgradation of the medical college, he said.



An MoU was signed between Niharika Barik Singh, Secretary of states Health and Family Welfare department and Vinod Choudhary, Regional Executive Director, Western Region- II of NTPC in the presence of senior state and the PSU officials.

According to the agreement, the NTPC will provide Rs 25 crore in the first installment during this ongoing financial year to the college, he added.

First Published on Nov 28, 2019 08:20 am

tags #Business #Chhattisgarh #Companies #MoU #NTPC

