App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 05:21 PM IST | Source: Reuters

NTPC says minor fire broke out at Unchahar plant

The fire was immediately brought under control and there was no loss of lives, NTPC said in a statement, adding that rehabilitation work was being carried out in the area

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's largest power producer NTPC Ltd said on Thursday there was a minor fire in a cable tray at a construction site at its Unchahar plant on Wednesday.

The fire was immediately brought under control and there was no loss of lives, NTPC said in a statement, adding that rehabilitation work was being carried out in the area

An explosion of hot gas at a boiler at the Unchahar power plant last year killed 45 workers, making it the biggest disaster at the state-run electricity producer.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 05:19 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #NTPC #Unchahar plant

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.