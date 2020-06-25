App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 12:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC reports incremental borrowings of Rs 24,056 crore for FY20

Incremental borrowings have original maturity of more than one year and these exclude external commercial borrowings, NTPC stated in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
State-run power giant NTPC on Thursday said that its incremental borrowings during 2019-20 stood at Rs 24,056.50 crore, while its total borrowings were 1,07,373.37 crore as on March 31, 2020.

NTPC raised Rs 7,356.50 crore through debt securities in 2019-20 against the mandatory borrowings to be done through issuance of debt securities worth Rs 6,014.13 in the fiscal, it said.

Close

During the last fiscal the NTPC had acquired government of India's entire stake in Tehri Hydro Power Complex (THDCIL) India and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) for Rs 11,500 crore.

NTPC acquired the government's 74.496 per cent equity stake in THDCIL for Rs 7,500 crore and 100 per cent equity of the centre in NEEPCO for Rs 4,000 crore.

At present, the largest power generating company in the country has an installed capacity of 62,110 MW comprising of 45 NTPC stations and 25 joint venture stations.

NTPC has formulated a long-term corporate plan to become a 130 GW-company till 2032, it said.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 12:20 pm

tags #Business #Companies #NTPC

