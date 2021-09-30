MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

NTPC REL signs first Green Term Loan of Rs 500 crore with Bank of India

The GTL will be used for its 470 MW solar projects in Rajasthan and 200 MW solar project in Gujarat.

Moneycontrol News
September 30, 2021 / 04:55 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

NTPC Renewable Energy ltd (REL), a 100 percent subsidiary of NTPC ltd, on September 30 announced to have signed its first green term loan agreement of Rs 500 crores at a very competitive rate with a tenor of 15 years with Bank of India. The GTL will be used for its 470 MW solar projects in Rajasthan and 200 MW solar project in Gujarat.

NTPC REL currently has renewable project portfolio of 3,450 MW of which 820 MW projects are under construction and 2,630 MW projects been won for which PPAs are pending to be executed.

ALSO READ: NTPC gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 18,000 crore via bonds

The agreement was signed in the presence of NTPC Director (Finance) A K Gautam, Director (Commercial) NTPC C K Mondal, Chairman of NTPC REL Mohit Bhargava, ED (RE) NTPC & CEO (NTPC REL) Aditya Dar, ED (Fin) NTPC & Director NTPC REL and senior officials from Bank of India.

Earlier on September 29, the state-owned NTPC said it has got shareholders’ approval to raise up to Rs 18,000 crore through the issuance of bonds or debentures.

Close

Related stories

In addition to capital expenditure (capex) requirement, the company also needs to borrow for meeting its working capital needs and other general corporate purposes, which are partly proposed to be met through the issuance of non-convertible bonds, the company had said in the AGM notice.

It had also sought shareholders' approval to increase the borrowing powers of the company from Rs 2,00,000 crore to Rs 2,25,000 crore.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bank Of India #Green Term Loan #issuance of bonds #NTPC REL #solar project
first published: Sep 30, 2021 04:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.