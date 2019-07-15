NTPC raises Rs 4,300 cr through bonds

State-owned power giant NTPC July 15 raised Rs 4,300 crore through bonds, which would be used for capital expenditure and general corporate requirement. The company entered the bond market to raise long-term debt for its capital expenditure and general corporate requirements, with an issue of base size of Rs 500 crore with a green shoe option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 4,000 crore and a tenure of 10 years, a BSE filing said.

According to the statement, the bidding for the issue took place on BSE's EBP portal between 10.30 and 11.30 am on Monday.

The company told the bourse that the issue generated an overwhelming response among investors and bids of Rs 9,359.90 crore were received.

However, NTPC has decided to retain an aggregate amount of Rs 4,300 crore at a coupon of 7.32 per annum.

This was the largest-ever private placement of bonds by NTPC, showing investors' continued faith and confidence in the number one power generating company of the country. These bonds will be listed on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE, it added.