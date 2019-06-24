NTPC, PowerGrid ink pact to form joint venture for power distribution biz

State-run power major NTPC June 24 said it has signed an agreement with Power Grid Corporation to form a 50:50 joint venture to enter electricity distribution business and other related activity. "(inform about)...signing of a joint venture agreement with Power Grid Corporation to incorporate a Joint Venture Company (JVC) between NTPC and Power Grid with equity participation of 50:50 respectively with an objective to undertake the business for distribution of electricity in distribution circles in various states and union territories of India and other related activities," NTPC said in a BSE filing.

According to the statement, the JVC shall be incorporated only after obtaining necessary approvals from the government.