App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 06:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC, PowerGrid ink pact to form joint venture for power distribution biz

According to the statement, the JVC shall be incorporated only after obtaining necessary approvals from the government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run power major NTPC June 24 said it has signed an agreement with Power Grid Corporation to form a 50:50 joint venture to enter electricity distribution business and other related activity. "(inform about)...signing of a joint venture agreement with Power Grid Corporation to incorporate a Joint Venture Company (JVC) between NTPC and Power Grid with equity participation of 50:50 respectively with an objective to undertake the business for distribution of electricity in distribution circles in various states and union territories of India and other related activities," NTPC said in a BSE filing.

According to the statement, the JVC shall be incorporated only after obtaining necessary approvals from the government.

The two firms would set up the joint venture firm under the name of 'National Distribution Company'.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #Business #Market news #NTPC #Power Grid Corporation

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.