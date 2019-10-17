NTPC plans to raise Rs 711 crore from international markets

State-run power producer NTPC on October 17 said it plans to raise $100 million (around Rs 711 crore) from international markets to finance its capital expenditure. The plan also includes a green shoe option of up to $300 million (about Rs 2,135 crore), NTPC said in a statement.

NTPC Ltd is planning to raise funds by way of a term loan from the international markets to finance its capital expenditure, it said.

It said the company plans to raise "JPY (Japanese Yen) currency equivalent to $100 million plus green shoe option of up to $300 million."

The proceeds will be used for setting up coal-fired stations using ultra super-critical technology or coal-fired stations having emissions less than 750 gram of CO2/kWh.

The amount will also be used for installing FGD (flue-gas desulphurisation) -- sulphur dioxide-reducing technology -- in existing operating power plants which are not ultra super critical, and at non-coal fired stations.