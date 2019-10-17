App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 06:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC plans to raise Rs 711 crore from international markets

NTPC Ltd is planning to raise funds by way of a term loan from the international markets to finance its capital expenditure, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run power producer NTPC on October 17 said it plans to raise $100 million (around Rs 711 crore) from international markets to finance its capital expenditure. The plan also includes a green shoe option of up to $300 million (about Rs 2,135 crore), NTPC said in a statement.

NTPC Ltd is planning to raise funds by way of a term loan from the international markets to finance its capital expenditure, it said.

It said the company plans to raise "JPY (Japanese Yen) currency equivalent to $100 million plus green shoe option of up to $300 million."

Close

The proceeds will be used for setting up coal-fired stations using ultra super-critical technology or coal-fired stations having emissions less than 750 gram of CO2/kWh.

related news

The amount will also be used for installing FGD (flue-gas desulphurisation) -- sulphur dioxide-reducing technology -- in existing operating power plants which are not ultra super critical, and at non-coal fired stations.

"It will also be used for repayment of rupee loans availed domestically for capital expenditure of aforementioned projects, to the extent, the same is in compliance with end-use or other requirements stipulated under applicable law," NTPC said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 06:50 pm

tags #Business #Market news #NTPC

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.