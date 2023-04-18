NTPC plans bamboo-based bio-refinery at Assam's Bongaigaon

NTPC Ltd, the largest power-generating utility in India, and Chempolis India, a Fortum group associate company and a Finnish bio-refining technology provider, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the feasibility of setting up a bamboo-based bio-refinery in Assam's Bongaigaon.

"Chempolis will work with NTPC to conduct the feasibility study for the project which shall utilise bamboo for the production of 2G ethanol, bio-coal for thermal power plant and other value-added products. The proposed bio-refinery is planned as an integration project with NTPC Bongaigaon power plant, where all utility requirements such as steam, power, etc., shall be supplied from the power plant," the ministry of power said in a statement on April 18.

The bio-coal produced by the bio-refinery shall partly replace coal in the power plant, effectively converting 5 percent of the generation of the power plant to green. "The project will support NTPC’s decarbonisation efforts, create job opportunities and build a sustainable model by promoting the use of locally available resources. M/s EIL is the project consultant for NTPC for preparation of the detailed project report," it added.

In line with the government’s target of 500 GW of renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2030, NTPC has also revised its RE targets to 60 GW from 30 GW by 2030.

The MoU was signed in presence of NTPC director (HR) Dilip Kumar Patel, EIL director (HR) Ashok Kumar Kalra and Chempolis president and CEO Markus Alholm last week.

Sweta Goswami