you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 09:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC plans 5,000-mw ultra-mega solar plant in Kutch worth Rs 20,000 cr investment

Singh said, the company is also looking at Rajasthan for setting up an ultra mega solar park. "But the amount of energy that will be produced and the quantum of investment required will be decided after the location is finalised," he added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
National energy major NTPC is planning to set up an ultra-mega solar park in the Kutch region of Gujarat that will produce up to 5,000 mega watts and involve an investment of Rs 20,000 crore or more.

"We are looking at setting up an ultra-mega solar park in the Kutch and also one in Rajasthan. In the Kutch, we are planning to produce 5,000 mw at an investment of around Rs 4 crore per mw, taking the total investment to Rs 20,000 crore. We are looking at two-three locations in the Kutch. We will invite others to invest as well," NTPC chairman and managing director Gurdeep Singh told reporters here Monday.

He said, the company is also looking at Rajasthan for setting up an ultra mega solar park. "But the amount of energy that will be produced and the quantum of investment required will be decided after the location is finalised," he added.

Further, he said NTPC is also planning to tie up with municipalities to produce electricity from solid waste.

"Since last year we have been running a pilot project in Banaras in UP that converts bio-waste into electricity. Now we are planning to do a similar project with the East Delhi Municipal Corporation to produce 20 mw a day and we will float the tender over the next 30 months.

"However we are in more advanced stages of talks with the Surat civic body as we have available land and we are planning to award the contract soon," he said.

The company has a similar plan for Ladakh as well, Singh added.

"We are keen to partner with more municipal bodies for waste management. Our only demand is that they must deliver waste to the plant," he added.

NTPC is also looking at good projects to acquire through the bankruptcy process.

"At present there are not many good projects in NCLTs, we are looking at three projects, one hydro asset of 100 mw and two coal-based assets of 600 mw each. We are open to projects in hydro, coal and renewal as well," he added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 09:25 pm

tags #Business #NTPC

