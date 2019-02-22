App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 05:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC pays Rs 2,952-crore interim dividend

The dividend is 35.8 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, NPTC said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

NTPC, the country's largest electricity generator, on Friday said it has paid an interim dividend of Rs 2,951.88 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2019.

The dividend is 35.8 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, NPTC said in a statement.

The Government of India, which owns 58.93 percent stake in NTPC, received Rs 1,739.61 crore as its share in the interim dividend.

"The RTGS advice for the transfer of Rs 1,739.61 crore to the Government of India was presented to Power Minister R K Singh by NPTC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh," it said.

This is the 26th consecutive year that NTPC has paid a dividend.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Business #Companies #electricity #NTPC

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.