NTPC pays Rs 2,952-crore interim dividend

NTPC, the country's largest electricity generator, on Friday said it has paid an interim dividend of Rs 2,951.88 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2019.

The dividend is 35.8 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, NPTC said in a statement.

The Government of India, which owns 58.93 percent stake in NTPC, received Rs 1,739.61 crore as its share in the interim dividend.

"The RTGS advice for the transfer of Rs 1,739.61 crore to the Government of India was presented to Power Minister R K Singh by NPTC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh," it said.

This is the 26th consecutive year that NTPC has paid a dividend.