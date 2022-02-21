English
    NTPC pays interim dividend of Rs 3,879 crore for 2021-22

    The dividend paid is 40 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, it said in a statement.

    PTI
    February 21, 2022 / 06:05 PM IST
     
     
    State-run power giant NTPC has paid an interim dividend of Rs 3,878.67 crore for the financial year 2021-22.

    The dividend paid is 40 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, it said in a statement.

    This is the 29th consecutive year that NTPC has paid dividend.

    The total installed capacity of the company stands at 67,832.30 MW, with 23 coal based, 7 gas based, 1 hydro and 19 renewable energy projects.

    Under joint ventures, NTPC has 9 coal based, 4 gas based, 8 hydro and 5 renewable energy projects.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #NTPC
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 06:05 pm

