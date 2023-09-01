English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    NTPC, Oil India ink pact to explore collaborations in renewable energy, hydrogen space

    The collaboration is also to pursue geothermal and other decarbonisation initiatives, NTPC said in a statement.

    PTI
    September 01, 2023 / 09:13 PM IST
    NTPC is aiming to achieve 60 GW of renewable energy installed capacity by 2032

    NTPC is aiming to achieve 60 GW of renewable energy installed capacity by 2032

    State-owned entities NTPC and Oil India have entered into an agreement to explore collaborations in the areas of renewable energy, production of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

    The collaboration is also to pursue geothermal and other decarbonisation initiatives, NTPC said in a statement.

    The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh and Oil India CMD Ranjit Rath on Thursday.

    "The MoU is for exploring collaboration in the areas of renewable energy, green hydrogen and its derivatives, geothermal and other decarbonisation initiatives. Further, it shall also facilitate knowledge and experience sharing on the upcoming decarbonisation technologies like carbon sequestration," it said.

    NTPC is aiming to achieve 60 GW of renewable energy installed capacity by 2032 and become a major player in the green hydrogen technology and energy storage domain.

    PTI
    Tags: #green hydrogen #NTPC #Oil India #renewable energy
    first published: Sep 1, 2023 09:13 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!