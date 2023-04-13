 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NTPC mulls new offers for Green arm after withdrawn bid

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST

In addition, soaring demand and attractive subsidies for clean energy in developed markets, such as the US and the European Union, is weaning some investors away from India.

State power giant NTPC Ltd. is considering seeking fresh offers for a stake in its green unit after the top bidder pulled out, a development that highlights the challenges the nation faces in rapidly developing its renewables industry to meet climate goals.

Malaysian oil major Petroliam Nasional Bhd. made the highest offer of nearly 41.3 billion rupees ($503 million) for a 20% stake in NTPC Green Energy Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter. But Petronas later retracted the bid, saying the stake was too small and won’t give it a seat on the unit’s board, the people said, asking not to be named as the discussions are private.

Petronas’s bid would have valued NTPC Green at about 206.5 billion rupees.

NTPC and Petronas declined to comment.