NTPC Kameng project's 4th 150 MW unit commercially operational

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, unit-4 of 150 MW of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project (4x150 MW) of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary company of NTPC Ltd) has been declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of February 12, this year," NTPC said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
February 12, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST
NTPC | In the last one year, the stock has fallen 17 percent from Rs 124 on January 14, 2020, to Rs 103 on January 13, 2021.

 
 
State-run power producer NTPC on Friday said the fourth 150 mega watt (MW) unit of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project of its subsidiary North Eastern Electric Power Corporation is commercially operational.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, unit-4 of 150 MW of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project (4x150 MW) of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary company of NTPC Ltd) has been declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of February 12, this year," NTPC said in a regulatory filing.

With this, the commissioned and commercial capacity of NTPC group has become 64,075 MW, the company added.

Shares of NTPC Ltd were trading 1.39 per cent lower at Rs 95.95 apiece on the BSE.
