you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 05:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC inks Rs 2,500 crore loan pact with HDFC Bank

The loan is extended at an interest rate linked to three-month marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) of the bank.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
State-run power giant NTPC on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with HDFC Bank for a Rs 2,500 crore loan to part finance capital expenditure.

The loan is extended at an interest rate linked to three-month marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) of the bank, a statement said.

According to the statement, the loan pact signed on Monday, has a door-to-door tenure of 15 years and will be utilised to part finance the capital expenditure of NTPC.

The loan agreement was signed by A K Gautam, Executive Director (Finance), NTPC and Raveesh Bhatia, Regional Head, Corporate Banking, HDFC Bank in the presence of other officials.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #Business #HDFC Bank #NTPC

