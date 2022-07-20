NTPC inks pact with Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy

State-owned power giant NTPC has inked a pact with Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN) for cooperation in renewable energy.

"India’s largest integrated energy company, the NTPC signed an MoU with MASEN (Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy) for cooperation in the renewable energy sector during the 17th CII EXIM Conclave on India Africa Growth Partnership held in New Delhi from 19th-20th July 2022," a company statement said. The MoU was signed by Rachid Bayed, Executive Director (Operations) and acting Director of Development, MASEN, and Narinder Mohan Gupta, Chief General Manager and Head of International Business from NTPC.

The pact signing function was part of the session titled 'Collaboration for Energy Security and Harnessing Alternative Sources'. The MoU between NTPC and MASEN, which are pioneers in the field of renewable energy generation, promises to usher in the joint development of utility-scale projects based on renewable energy in Africa. Through this cooperation, it is intended to support services for capacity building, share experience, know-how and expertise in the areas of mutual interest, especially in the field of research and development.

The cooperation may witness NTPC and Masen exploring common development opportunities in renewable energy power projects in other African Countries.