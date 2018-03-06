NTPC, IIM-A to set up research centre

State-run power giant NTPC and IIM-Ahmedabad today announced a joint initiative to set up a research centre for policy prescription and churn out management graduates with focus on energy sector.

The research centre would be established at NTPC School of Business (NBS)

The NBS will start a two-year post graduate business management diploma course at par with a masters of business administration (MBA) degree from April this year. At present, the NBS run a 15-month course for professionals particulary in energy sector.

"We are proud to have entered an agreement, under which India's marquee business school -- Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad - will hand hold NTPC School of Business to replicate its management degree courses beginning this year with special focus on energy verticals not only for NTPC but for the entire power sector," Saptarshi Roy, Human Resource Director of NTPC said addressing at a event to announce the alliance.