Last Updated : Aug 08, 2020 07:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC Group achieves 100 BU power generation mark

State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday said it has achieved 100 billion units (BU) of cumulative power generation mark during the ongoing fiscal. NTPC Group has a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW.

"NTPC Group has achieved over 100 Billion Units (BUs) of cumulative generation in the current financial year, reinforcing the group's commitment towards excellence in operation across its plants," it said in a statement.

According to the Central Electricity Authority data, 2600 MW NTPC Korba plant in Chattisgarh has emerged as the top performing thermal power plant with 97.42 percent plant load factor between April 2020 and July 2020, it said.

With a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW, NTPC Group has 70 power stations comprising 24 Coal, seven combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, one hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary and joint venture power stations.

The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects.
First Published on Aug 8, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #Business #India #NTPC

