NTPC gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 15k cr via bonds, hike borrowing limit

State-run power giant NTPC on August 22 it has got shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore through issuance of bonds and to raise its borrowing limit to Rs 2 lakh crore.

The company got shareholders' nod through a special resolution to raise funds up to Rs 15,000 crore through issue of bonds/debentures on private placement basis in the domestic market at its annual general meeting (AGM) held on August 21, it said in a BSE filing.

According to the AGM notice, the funds raised will be used for capital expenditure, working capital and general corporate purposes.

NTPC has also got shareholders' approval to increase its borrowing limit from Rs 1.5 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore.