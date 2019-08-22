App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 08:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 15k cr via bonds, hike borrowing limit

The company got shareholders' nod through a special resolution to raise funds up to Rs 15,000 crore through issue of bonds/debentures on private placement basis in the domestic market at its annual general meeting (AGM) held on August 21, it said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run power giant NTPC on August 22 it has got shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore through issuance of bonds and to raise its borrowing limit to Rs 2 lakh crore.

The company got shareholders' nod through a special resolution to raise funds up to Rs 15,000 crore through issue of bonds/debentures on private placement basis in the domestic market at its annual general meeting (AGM) held on August 21, it said in a BSE filing.

According to the AGM notice, the funds raised will be used for capital expenditure, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Close

NTPC has also got shareholders' approval to increase its borrowing limit from Rs 1.5 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore.

related news

As per company estimates, on the basis of capital outlay envisaged, the proposed debt requirement of both ongoing and new projects up to 2022 will be about Rs 2 lakh crore, which will exceed the paid up share capital, free reserves and securities premium of the firm.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 08:08 pm

tags #Business #NTPC

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.