English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register & watch Markets league at INR 2699 just for PRO! Get exciting offers too.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    NTPC gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore via bonds

    The resolution was passed with requisite majority in the annual general meeting held on Tuesday.

    PTI
    August 31, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    NTPC has got shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis. The resolution was passed with requisite majority in the annual general meeting held on Tuesday.

    The funds to be raised in one or more tranches (not exceeding 12) will be used for capital expenditure, working capital and general corporate purposes, as per the notice for the AGM.

    As the company is in capacity expansion mode, major portion of the capital expenditure requirement has to be funded by debt.

    The company's board approved the proposal on July 29, 2022.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bonds #Business #Companies #NTPC #shareholders
    first published: Aug 31, 2022 01:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.