you are here: Home
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC gets green nod for Rs 7,732 crore expansion project in Odisha

The company's proposal is to add two additional units of 660 MW each in the existing premise of the Talcher Tehermal Power Project (TTPP) located in Angul district, Odisha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State-run power producer NTPC has been given the green clearance for the Rs 7,732.35 crore expansion project of the Talcher Thermal Power Station in Odisha, a senior government official said Monday.

"The Union Environment Ministry has given the environment clearance for the NTPC's proposed coal-based ultra super critical thermal power project expansion. The approval has been given with some riders," the official said.

The proposed project, which is expected to meet the power demand of the eastern region, is estimated to cost Rs 7,732.35 crore and is planned to be commission by 2022.

In its proposal, the NTPC said about 446 acres of land is required for expansion. The two additional plant facilities will be set up within the land available in the existing power station.

The coal requirement for the expansion project is estimated to be about 6.9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and it will be supplied by the Coal India Ltd (CIL), mostly from Mahanadi Coalfieds.

The NTPC plants generate about one fourth of the total power generated in the country. The company has been continuously exploring and identifying projects, where expansion of existing stations apart from new greenfield projects could be set up, wherever feasible.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 04:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #NTPC

