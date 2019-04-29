App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2019 09:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC defers commencement of commercial operation of 800 MW unit-I of Gadarwara plant

The company earlier in the day had announced that unit-I of its Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station will begin commercial operation from midnight on April 29

PTI @moneycontrolcom
State-run power giant NTPC on April 29 said it has deferred the commencement of commercial operation of its 800 MW unit-I of Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station in Madhya Pradesh.

The company will make an announcement about the start of commercial operation later, it said in a filing to the BSE.

"Our disclosure dated April, 29, 2019 regarding declaration of commercial operation of unit-I (800 MW) of Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station (2x800 MW) from 00:00 hours of April 30, 2019 is hereby withdrawn. New date for COD of the unit would be communicated subsequently," it said.

The company had earlier said that with the commencement of commercial operation at Gadarwara plant, the commercial capacity of Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station, NTPC and NTPC Group would become 800 MW, 46,525 MW and 53,666 MW, respectively.
First Published on Apr 29, 2019 09:50 pm

tags #Business #NTPC

