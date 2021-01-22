MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 6pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

NTPC declares 150 MW unit of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project commercially operational

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, unit-3 of 150 MW of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project (4x150 MW) of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary company of NTPC Ltd) has been declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of January 22, this year," NTPC said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
January 22, 2021 / 11:35 AM IST
NTPC | In the last one year, the stock has fallen 17 percent from Rs 124 on January 14, 2020, to Rs 103 on January 13, 2021.

NTPC | In the last one year, the stock has fallen 17 percent from Rs 124 on January 14, 2020, to Rs 103 on January 13, 2021.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run power producer NTPC on Friday said 150 mega watt (MW) unit of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project of its subsidiary North Eastern Electric Power Corporation is commercially operational.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, unit-3 of 150 MW of Kameng Hydro-Electric Project (4x150 MW) of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary company of NTPC Ltd) has been declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of January 22, this year," NTPC said in a regulatory filing.

With this, the commissioned and commercial capacity of NTPC group has become 63,785 MW and 63,125 MW, respectively, the company added.

Shares of NTPC Ltd were trading 0.68 per cent lower at Rs 95.50 apiece on the BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #NTPC
first published: Jan 22, 2021 11:36 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.