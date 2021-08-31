MARKET NEWS

NTPC Darlipali Thermal Power Station's Unit 2 to start commercial operation from September 1

"Unit-2 of 800 MW capacity of Darlipali Super Thermal Power Station, Stage-I (2 x 800 MW) is declared on commercial operation w.e.f 00:00 Hrs of 01.09.2021," NTPC said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
August 31, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST
 
 
State-run power giant NTPC on August 31 said the second unit of Darlipali Super Thermal Power Station in Odisha will start commercial operation from September 1.

The Unit-1 of Darlipali power project had started commercial operation in March 2020.

"With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group will become 53,225 MW and 66,650 MW respectively," the filing added.

Shares of NTPC Ltd were trading at Rs 115.55 apiece on BSE, up 0.48 percent over its previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Darlipali Thermal Power Station #NTPC
first published: Aug 31, 2021 11:43 am

