NTPC commissions first unit of Nabinagar plant; installed capacity reaches 55,786 MW

State-owned power producer NTPC July 16 said it has commissioned the first unit of 660 MW capacity under Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project. With addition of this project, the total installed capacity of NTPC Ltd has reached 55,786 MW, the power producer said.

Nabinagar Power Generating Company, NTPC said, is a 50:50 joint venture between NTPC and Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited.

NTPC currently operates 52 power stations (22 Coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 2 Hydro, 1 Wind and 11 solar projects).

Further, it has 8 coal and 1 gas station, owned by joint ventures or subsidiaries, taking the capacity to 55,786 MW.