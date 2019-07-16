App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 08:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC commissions first unit of Nabinagar plant; installed capacity reaches 55,786 MW

Nabinagar Power Generating Company, NTPC said, is a 50:50 joint venture between NTPC and Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned power producer NTPC July 16 said it has commissioned the first unit of 660 MW capacity under Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project. With addition of this project, the total installed capacity of NTPC Ltd has reached 55,786 MW, the power producer said.

"NTPC Ltd today (Tuesday) announces the commissioning of 1st unit of 660 MW of Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project (3x660 MW) of Nabinagar Power Generating Company Limited. With the announcement, the total installed capacity of NTPC Ltd reached 55,786 MW," it said in a statement.

Nabinagar Power Generating Company, NTPC said, is a 50:50 joint venture between NTPC and Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited.

Close

NTPC currently operates 52 power stations (22 Coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 2 Hydro, 1 Wind and 11 solar projects).

Further, it has 8 coal and 1 gas station, owned by joint ventures or subsidiaries, taking the capacity to 55,786 MW.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 08:03 pm

tags #Business #NTPC

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.