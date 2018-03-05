App
Mar 05, 2018 02:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC commissions 8 MW small hydro capacity in Madhya Pradesh

"Commercial Operation of Unit#1 & 2 (2 x 4 MW) of Singrauli Small Hydro Electric Power Project. Unit#1 & 2 (2 x 4 MW) of Singrauli Small Hydro Electric Power Project has been declared on commercial operation from March 5, 2018," NTPC said in a BSE filing today.

NTPC today announced commissioning of its 8 megawatt (MW) small hydro capacity at Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh, which has increased the state-owned power giant's installed capacity to 51,391 MW.

With this, the total commissioned and commercial capacity of the NTPC and NTPC group has become 44,500 MW and 51,391 MW respectively, it added.

tags #Business #Companies #Madhya Pradesh #NTPC

