English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    NTPC coal output rises 65% to 23 million tonnes

    NTPC has also achieved the highest-ever annual overburden removal of 73.0 million cubic metres, representing 129 per cent growth compared to 31.9 million cubic metres of overburden removal in the previous fiscal.

    PTI
    April 09, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST
    NTPC Ltd has recorded a coal production of 23.2 million tonnes in FY23

    NTPC Ltd has recorded a coal production of 23.2 million tonnes in FY23

    State-owned power giant NTPC on Sunday said its captive coal mines have registered 65 per cent year-on-year production growth to over 23 million tonnes in FY23.

    NTPC Ltd has recorded a coal production of 23.2 million tonnes in FY23, witnessing a 65 per cent growth against 14.02 million tonnes a year ago from its four operational coal mines — TPC Pakri-Barwadih (Jharkhand), NTPC Chatti Bariatu (Jharkhand), NTPC Dulanga (Odisha) and NTPC Talaipalli (Chhattisgarh), a company statement said.

    NTPC has also achieved the highest-ever annual overburden removal of 73.0 million cubic metres, representing 129 per cent growth compared to 31.9 million cubic metres of overburden removal in the previous fiscal.

    The achievement demonstrates NTPC's commitment to increasing its domestic coal production to meet the growing demand for power in the country, the statement said.

    NTPC management lauded the role of the power ministry, coal ministry and state governments, among others, for their support to its coal mining in enhancing production and dispatching 21.9 million tonnes of good quality coal to NTPC power plants with a phenomenal year-on-year growth of 48 per cent over coal dispatch of 14.8 million tonnes in the previous fiscal.

    Related stories

    The coal mining team has implemented digital various initiatives at its mines to enhance safety, including e-SMP, a digitalised safety management plan and a mobile app for safety Sachetan. MNTPC Group installed capacity stands at 71594 MW.

    PTI
    Tags: #coal #NTPC #production
    first published: Apr 9, 2023 04:44 pm