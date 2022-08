Representative Image

The board of state-run power giant NTPC has approved an investment of Rs 11,843.75 crore for 1,320 MW Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III. "Board of Directors of the Company has accorded investment approval for Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2×660 MW) at an appraised current estimated cost of Rs 11,843.75 crore," a BSE filing said.

