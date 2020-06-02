App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 01:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

Last week NTPC had announced its plan to foray into electricity distribution business and also offered to acquire 51 per stake in two utilities of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) in Delhi.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned power giant NTPC said it has started the process for recruiting a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for its electricity distribution business.

Last week NTPC had announced its plan to foray into electricity distribution business and also offered to acquire 51 per stake in two utilities of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) in Delhi.

In a letter to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), NTPC had said it has learnt that ADAG wants to divest its 51 per cent stake in BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL), and the company is keen on acquiring the distribution assets.

Close

This assumes significance because NTPC is primarily power-generation company.

related news

"NTPC is looking for a dynamic experienced professional as CEO of distribution business," the company said in an advertisement.

While the upper age limit of an applicant is 55, he or she must be holder of a degree in mechanical/electrical engineering from a recognised university or institution.

In terms of experience, the applicant should have 25 years of experience including in-depth exposure of distribution business, besides experience of developing and expanding business, exposure on profit and loss account, and knowledge of commercial aspects of power industry, electricity regulations and related aspects of distribution business.

The appointment shall be on a fixed-term basis for a period of three years and the last date to submit entries is June 15, 2020.

NTPC, formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, is India's largest power conglomerate with an installed capacity of 62,110 MW.

The company has an ambitious plan to attain a total installed capacity of 130 GW by 2032.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 01:17 pm

tags #Business #Companies #distribution busines #NTPC

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 crore in May

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 crore in May

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown implementation faulty, was treated as law and order problem: COVID-19 task force

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown implementation faulty, was treated as law and order problem: COVID-19 task force

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.