NTPC arm makes 50 MW solar project in Kasargod commercially operational

PTI
January 14, 2021 / 01:53 PM IST
State-run power giant NTPC on Thursday said that its arm THDC India has made its maiden solar project in Kerala commercially operational.

"The maiden solar power project of 50 MW capacity situated at Kasargod Solar Park at Kasargod, Kerala of THDC India Limited (a subsidiary company of NTPC Limited), is declared on commercial operation from December 31, 2020,” a BSE filing said.

With this, the commissioned as well as commercial capacity of the THDC India Limited and NTPC group has become 1,587 MW and 62,975 MW, respectively.

NTPC has planned to have a 130 GW power generation capacity by 2032.

Its non-fossil fuel based capacity would be 30 per cent.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Kerala #NTPC
first published: Jan 14, 2021 01:53 pm

