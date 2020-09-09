172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ntpc-aims-to-add-over-5-gw-solar-energy-in-two-years-5815151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 07:40 AM IST | Source: Reuters

NTPC aims to add over 5 GW solar energy in two years

This assumes significance given that with 63 GW installed capacity, NTPC runs the largest fleet of coal based capacity in India, and has been working on a green energy push.

Reuters
File image
File image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

NTPC Ltd plans to add at least 5 gigawatt (GW) solar capacity over the next two years, said Gurdeep Singh, chairman and managing director of India’s largest power generation utility on Tuesday.

Close

This assumes significance given that with 63 GW installed capacity, NTPC runs the largest fleet of coal based capacity in India, and has been working on a green energy push.

“NTPC group with approx. 4 GW of renewable capacity, mostly through Solar, is surging ahead to add more than 5 GW solar capacity addition in the next 2 years and 30 GW of renewables by 2030," said Singh at the inking of the partnership agreement with International Solar Alliance (ISA) for developing solar projects in 47 of least developed and small island developing member countries.

First Published on Sep 9, 2020 07:51 am

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.