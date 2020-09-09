NTPC aims to add over 5 GW solar energy in two years

NTPC Ltd plans to add at least 5 gigawatt (GW) solar capacity over the next two years, said Gurdeep Singh, chairman and managing director of India’s largest power generation utility on Tuesday.

This assumes significance given that with 63 GW installed capacity, NTPC runs the largest fleet of coal based capacity in India, and has been working on a green energy push.

“NTPC group with approx. 4 GW of renewable capacity, mostly through Solar, is surging ahead to add more than 5 GW solar capacity addition in the next 2 years and 30 GW of renewables by 2030," said Singh at the inking of the partnership agreement with International Solar Alliance (ISA) for developing solar projects in 47 of least developed and small island developing member countries.