Mar 01, 2018 04:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC achieves highest ever gross power generation on Feb 28

This shows that the company is fully prepared to meet the spurt in demand as the economy gathers steam and the approaching summer season, the NTPC Ltd said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
State-owned power giant NTPC has registered the highest ever gross electricity generation in a single day on February 28, 2018.

The NTPC Group along with its joint venture projects recorded highest ever gross generation of 907.50 million units (MU) on the last day of February from its coal, gas, hydro solar and wind power stations.

On a standalone basis, the Maharatna company’s power stations generated 819.36 MU on February 28, which is also the highest on a single day till date. The NTPC’s plant load factor (PLF) stood at 79.38 per cent in February.

The NTPC Group generation has registered a growth of 6.55 per cent till date and over 11 per cent in the current quarter as compared to the same period last year.

At present, the installed capacity of the NTPC is 51,383 MW (including 6,891 MW through JVs/Subsidiaries) comprising of 48 NTPC stations (20 Coal based stations, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel based stations, 1 Hydro based station), 9 Joint Venture stations (8 coal based and one gas based) and 12 renewable energy projects as per the information available on its web portal.

