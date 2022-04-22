English
    NSE’s environment, social, and governance platform coming soon: Check details

    The platform will facilitate listing and trading of a variety of sustainability products including green bonds, voluntary carbon, sustainable bonds, green REITs, and green equity, and channel the flow of sustainable finance to India and other markets

    April 22, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST
    NSE (Representative image)

    NSE IFSC, a global exchange based in the International Financial Services Centre at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), on April 22 announced the launch of an International Sustainability Platform, a first-of-its-kind environment, social, and governance (ESG) portal in India expected to operationalise in the second half this year.

    "The platform will facilitate listing and trading of a variety of sustainability products including green bonds, voluntary carbon, sustainable bonds, green REITs, and green equity, and channel the flow of sustainable finance to India and other markets," the company said in a statement.

    The platform will facilitate international participation and expects large corporates, SMEs and startups, as well as non-profits and social impact organisations, and government and quasi-government organisations to leverage and attract capital to achieve their climate and ESG goals.

    It will use blockchain to ensure integrity, speed, tracking and traceability of transactions.

    "A sustainability expert group will offer guidance and counsel on ESG and other metrics. The Group is led by professor Nick Robins of the Grantham Research Institute at the London School of Economics, with Amit Garg of IIM Ahmedabad as co-chair," the company said.

    NSE IFSC is a 100% subsidiary of NSE. ECube Investment Advisors, an ESG-focused platform, and Chainflux, a blockchain products firm are working with NSE IFSC to operationalise the platform.

     



    Tags: #ESG in India #GIFT IFSC #NSE #NSE IFSC #NSE India
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 02:01 pm
