MC Insider: NSE glitch blame game, the strange IT rule clause, automobile comeback and the conglomerate making big moves

GIFT OF GAB

A recent aviation industry event had top government officials discussing and debating with chief executives on how to promote India as a destination for aircraft leasing companies. After all, India doesn't have a single leasing company, despite having the world's second largest aircraft order, after China. The chief executive of a major airline quipped that GIFT City, which is to be the hub for leasing in India, will need to 'hard sell' to be able to attract international leasing companies. The anchor promptly asked a senior GIFT official, who was also on the panel, how he would 'hard sell.' His reply went something like this: Indian airline officials travel to Ireland (a hub for aircraft leasing) to meet lessors. Half of these officials in leasing companies are of Indian origin. And half of them are Gujaratis. Now, why should one travel half the world to meet Gujaratis when one can do so in GIFT City itself? One doesn't know if the hard sell was effective. But it was inventive for sure.

