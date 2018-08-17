NSE seeks details from Jet Airways on sublease of ATR aircraft to TruJet

The National Stock Exchange has sought additional information from Jet Airways on media reports the carrier is in talks to sublease up to seven of its ATR planes to regional airline TruJet.

Media reports on August 17 suggested Jet Airways was in advanced talks with TruJet to sublease its ATR planes with its complete crew, maintenance, and insurance. The report led to the stock price of Jet Airways rising 3.25 percent on that day to Rs 310. NSE has sought clarification if there was any information not disclosed to the exchanges that could have led to this movement in the stock price.

The move reportedly sought to cut costs for Jet Airways and get additional revenues amid cash drought.

While TruJet had confirmed the news, Jet Airways had only said it continues to evaluate possible alternatives.

The Hyderabad-based TruJet last month announced plans to acquire at least five ATRs and expand its network to 20 more routes by the end of FY19. The carrier currently has five ATR-72s and connects 14 destinations.

NSE has asked Jet Airways for the status of any such negotiations till date with the sequence of events in chronological order.

The airline responded to the NSE query about the talks with TruJet soon after, saying that the company is evaluating all possible alternatives to ensure optimum utilisation of its fleet.

With regard to the stock price rise, Jet Airways said while it has made all disclosures regularly, it is unable to comment on the reasons for the increase in its share price on the stock exchanges.

Jet Airways has been in trouble since the beginning of the year, reporting a loss of over Rs 1,000 crore in March. The airline recently deferred its financial results in Q1FY19 stating it needed more time to finalise accounts.