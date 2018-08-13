NSE seeks clarification from Jet Airways over $400 million stake sale reports

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has sought clarification from Jet Airways asking whether the airline’s management had sought extension from its audit committee or the committee did not recommend the financial result to the board.

The exchange has asked the Naresh Goyal-led airline to provide the date when the meeting, to consider the financial result, will be held.

The stock exchange further sought clarification from Jet Airways after media reports suggested on August 13 that the airline was planning to raise $400 million from stake sale to private equities (PEs).

Reports suggested that audit firm BSR & Co, an affiliate of KPMG India, was considering to resign from the account if the issue is not resolved soon.

Responding to NSE’s queries, Jet said that the reports on stake sale are "purely speculative in nature" and that BSR & Co may quit as an auditor is "factually incorrect".

Financially-troubled Jet is part of the stressed account in the books of State Bank of India (SBI) and is under watch. A day after the airline deferred its June quarter results, the country’s biggest lender said that the loan account of Jet Airways is part of its total watch list and special mentioned category (1 and 2) loans of Rs 24,633 crore as of June end 2018.

The second largest domestic airline by market share also said it has not at any time defaulted on payment obligations with lenders who have issued certificates to this extent on a regular basis.

Jet Airways, which is grappling with financial woes, had last week deferred announcement of its financial results for the June quarter and is yet to announce a date.

The carrier seems to be in trouble five years after co-boarding Etihad Airways with a 24 percent stake amidst a raging financial crisis then.

The airline and some credit rating agencies have come under regulatory scanner for alleged lapses in timely disclosure of default risk of loans worth Rs 11,000 crore taken from state-owned as well as private sector banks.

(With PTI inputs)