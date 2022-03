Chitra Ramkrishna was the first woman MD and CEO of the NSE

A Special CBI Court on March 7 sent former Chief Executive Officer of the National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramakrishna to seven days of CBI custody.

Earlier on March 6 night, Ramakrishna was arrested from Delhi in the NSE co-location case, a day after a court in the national capital dismissed her anticipatory bail plea.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.