 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

NSE removes Adani Enterprises from short-term additional surveillance framework

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST

Adani Enterprises, along with Ambuja Cements and Adani Ports, was put under the short-term additional surveillance framework on February 6.

Adani Enterprises stock has risen 66% in the last five trading sessions (Reuters file image)

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has removed Adani Enterprises, the flagship entity of ports-to-power conglomerate Adani group, from short-term additional surveillance framework, reports said on March 6.

Adani Enterprises, along with Ambuja Cements and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, was put under the short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) on February 6 amid the high volatility in stocks.

Ambuja Cements and Adani Ports were removed from the ASM framework on February 13.

The listed entities of Adani group suffered a hammering at the stock market since January 24, when US-based short seller Hindenburg Research released a report alleging stocks manipulation and accounting fraud by the Gautam Adani-led business group.