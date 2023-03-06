NSE removes Adani Enterprises from short-term additional surveillance framework

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has removed Adani Enterprises, the flagship entity of ports-to-power conglomerate Adani group, from short-term additional surveillance framework, reports said on March 6.

Adani Enterprises, along with Ambuja Cements and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, was put under the short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) on February 6 amid the high volatility in stocks.

Ambuja Cements and Adani Ports were removed from the ASM framework on February 13.

The listed entities of Adani group suffered a hammering at the stock market since January 24, when US-based short seller Hindenburg Research released a report alleging stocks manipulation and accounting fraud by the Gautam Adani-led business group.

