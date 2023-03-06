English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    NSE removes Adani Enterprises from short-term additional surveillance framework

    Adani Enterprises, along with Ambuja Cements and Adani Ports, was put under the short-term additional surveillance framework on February 6.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 06, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
    Adani Enterprises stock has risen 66% in the last five trading sessions (Reuters file image)

    Adani Enterprises stock has risen 66% in the last five trading sessions (Reuters file image)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has removed Adani Enterprises, the flagship entity of ports-to-power conglomerate Adani group, from short-term additional surveillance framework, reports said on March 6.

    Adani Enterprises, along with Ambuja Cements and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, was put under the short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) on February 6 amid the high volatility in stocks.

    Ambuja Cements and Adani Ports were removed from the ASM framework on February 13.

    The listed entities of Adani group suffered a hammering at the stock market since January 24, when US-based short seller Hindenburg Research released a report alleging stocks manipulation and accounting fraud by the Gautam Adani-led business group.

    Adani group had denied all the allegations, and accused Hindenburg of committing a "calculated securities fraud".

    Related stories

    After weeks of losses, Adani stocks recorded a sharp recovery last week, as global asset management firm GQG Partners announced a cumulative investment of Rs 15,446 crore in Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Adani Transmission.

    The flagship Adani Enterprises has since then climbed by 66 percent in five trading sessions, with the stock settling at Rs 1,982.85 at the BSE on March 6.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Adani Enterprises #Adani Group #Adani-Hindenburg row #NSE
    first published: Mar 6, 2023 11:10 pm