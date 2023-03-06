NSE removes Adani Enterprises from short-term additional surveillance framework

Adani Enterprises stock has risen 66% in the last five trading sessions (Reuters file image)

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has removed Adani Enterprises, the flagship entity of ports-to-power conglomerate Adani group, from short-term additional surveillance framework, reports said on March 6.

Adani Enterprises, along with Ambuja Cements and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, was put under the short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) on February 6 amid the high volatility in stocks.

Ambuja Cements and Adani Ports were removed from the ASM framework on February 13.

The listed entities of Adani group suffered a hammering at the stock market since January 24, when US-based short seller Hindenburg Research released a report alleging stocks manipulation and accounting fraud by the Gautam Adani-led business group.

Adani group had denied all the allegations, and accused Hindenburg of committing a "calculated securities fraud".

After weeks of losses, Adani stocks recorded a sharp recovery last week, as global asset management firm GQG Partners announced a cumulative investment of Rs 15,446 crore in Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Adani Transmission.

The flagship Adani Enterprises has since then climbed by 66 percent in five trading sessions, with the stock settling at Rs 1,982.85 at the BSE on March 6.