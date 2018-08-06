NSE likely to get image makeover on its 25th anniversary, a new logo on cards: Sources

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), India’s largest equity bourse, will be celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary on August 8 and may also unveil a new logo, reports BusinessLine.

According to the paper's sources, the exchange is embarking on a re-branding exercise, however, the amount of money that will be spent on this plan remains unknown. NSE’s silver jubilee will be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Some experts are of the opinion that the re-branding exercise will help the exchange move over legacy issues as it was emerging from co-location and algo-trading controversies. NSE declined to comment on this development.

The re-branding exercise, if launched, will come at a time when NSE has a merger deal with commodity bourse MCX on cards.

Following the footsteps of its rival, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), NSE, too, will be launching a coffee table book that will look back at the history of the exchange since its inception. The book will also revolve around the various milestones that it has achieved to be among the world’s largest trading platforms for equity derivatives.

Completing a year in office, NSE’s MD and CEO, Vikram Limaye, too, has been striving hard to give the exchange an image makeover and his recent attempts include putting up a fight against Singapore bourse SGX for bringing back trading volumes to onshore market.

Limaye had also announced the restructuring of the exchange’s clearing and settlement technology in partnership with Nasdaq, which could stretch over 2-3 years.