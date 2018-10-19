App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 06:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

NSE joins hand with Alex Stewart to develop physical settlement framework

The pact will also help in facilitating introduction of high-quality standards for delivery of bullion bars through the exchange platform, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading bourse NSE said it has signed a pact with Alex Stewart (International) Corporation, a global player in precious metals inspection and analysis, to help develop the existing physical settlement framework in the Indian commodities derivatives market.

The pact will also help in facilitating introduction of high-quality standards for delivery of bullion bars through the exchange platform, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a statement.

"The alliance is more strategic in nature to deepen the existing delivery framework to bring in more participants into the exchange eco-system. NSE will view this partnership as one of the key harbingers for the transformation it intends to bring to the development of the commodities market in India," NSE Chief Business Development Officer Ravi Varanasi said.

"We now look forward to working closely together in future and we are determined to make this partnership a sustainable and mutually successful venture,” Graham Stewart, chief executive of Alex Stewart International said.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 06:18 pm

tags #Business #Market news #NSE

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.