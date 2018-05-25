NSE in merger talks with MCX, expected to file papers with SEBI soon

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) entered into merger talks on Friday.

According to an Economic Times report, NSE and MCX are expected to submit a draft proposal of their merger to the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) by this month.

The exchanges have been seeking to merge after SEBI gave the go-ahead for exchanges to trade in both equities and commodities in December 2017.

NSE was looking for a market capitalization of close to Rs 400 billion in 2016 when it filed an offer document with SEBI. Currently, the MCX has a market capitalisation of Rs 37 billion.

The report states that the deal works in favour of both the exchanges in light of the possible competition after the implementation of the universal exchange framework in October.

Currently, the NSE has near a monopoly in the equities trade, while MCX has 90 percent of the commodities derivatives trade under its ambit. This would be a major leg-up for NSE in the commodities derivatives trade and the MCX can benefit from the superior client base and technology that the NSE functions with.

The Bombay Stock Exchange is also looking to trade with commodity derivatives and is offering incentives to its members to trade in commodity derivatives on the same account.

The report quoted a legal expert saying this merger would require a go-ahead from the SEBI and later National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Also, the NSE would require to divest a 15 percent stake in commodity exchange NCDEX if the merger takes place.