App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 06:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

NSE head says bourse could get listed in FY19

The timeline of the proposed IPO, which could be worth Rs 10,000 crore, got delayed due to ongoing investigations by the SEBI and the CBI into the server issue.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid a controversy of co-location server issues for the country's leading bourse, the National Stock Exchange, its MD and CEO Vikram Limaye today expressed hope that it would get listed in the 2018-19 fiscal.

"We will get the co-location issues resolved and it will be behind us. My hope is we will be able to get listed in this fiscal," Limaye said here on the sidelines of an interactive session with Indian Chamber of Commerce president Shashwat Goenka.

The timeline of the proposed IPO, which could be worth Rs 10,000 crore, got delayed due to ongoing investigations by the SEBI and the CBI into the server issue.

The IPO was likely to hit the market in February-March 2018.

Limaye said three forensic reports have been submitted by Deloitte, E&Y and ISB in the co-location server case.

The controversy was exposed by a whistle-blower, who alleged that certain brokers availing of NSE's co-location facility got preferential access to price feeds, conniving with exchange employees.

Limaye said the NSE had now moved to multicast technology that offers simultaneous access to everyone.

The NSE head said the bourse was carrying out a few pilots on blockchain, and working on artificial intelligence to be used in surveillance on trading trend and social media data.

He also said the NSE was open to inorganic opportunities, both in exchnage and non-exchange businesses.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 06:11 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #markets

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.