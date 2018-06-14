NSE head says bourse could get listed in FY19

Amid a controversy of co-location server issues for the country's leading bourse, the National Stock Exchange, its MD and CEO Vikram Limaye today expressed hope that it would get listed in the 2018-19 fiscal.

"We will get the co-location issues resolved and it will be behind us. My hope is we will be able to get listed in this fiscal," Limaye said here on the sidelines of an interactive session with Indian Chamber of Commerce president Shashwat Goenka.

The timeline of the proposed IPO, which could be worth Rs 10,000 crore, got delayed due to ongoing investigations by the SEBI and the CBI into the server issue.

The IPO was likely to hit the market in February-March 2018.

Limaye said three forensic reports have been submitted by Deloitte, E&Y and ISB in the co-location server case.

The controversy was exposed by a whistle-blower, who alleged that certain brokers availing of NSE's co-location facility got preferential access to price feeds, conniving with exchange employees.

Limaye said the NSE had now moved to multicast technology that offers simultaneous access to everyone.

The NSE head said the bourse was carrying out a few pilots on blockchain, and working on artificial intelligence to be used in surveillance on trading trend and social media data.

He also said the NSE was open to inorganic opportunities, both in exchnage and non-exchange businesses.